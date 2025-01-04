Justus Annunen News: Plays well in win

Annunen stopped 31 of 32 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Annunen gave up a goal to Mikael Backlund in the second period and was able to limit the damage there. The 24-year-old Annunen has won three of his last five outings, giving up a total of 10 goals in that span. For the season, he's 9-6-0 with a 2.87 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 17 appearances, though he's posted a 2.28 GAA and a .930 save percentage in six outings since he was dealt to Nashville from Colorado. Juuse Saros remains entrenched as the No. 1, and with no back-to-back sets until the end of January, head coach Andrew Brunette may have to pick some spots for Annunen to get starts in the next few weeks.