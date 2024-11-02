Justus Annunen News: Takes loss Saturday

Annunen stopped 20 of 23 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Predators. The last two goals were empty-netters.

The Avalanche got within a goal late thanks to Nathan MacKinnon, but the Predators found the empty cage twice after that. Annunen put in a decent effort, but his four-game winning streak was snapped anyway. He's allowed seven goals on 53 shots over his last two contests, dropping to 4-2-0 with a 2.58 GAA and an .899 save percentage across seven games (five starts) overall. Annunen has been the best of the Avalanche's goaltenders, but he's currently in a three-man rotation that also features Alexandar Georgiev and Kaapo Kahkonen. Considering the team is entertaining the idea of three goalies while running short on healthy forwards, this is a fantasy crease situation that could quick get ugly if one of the netminders doesn't get hot soon -- all three have been on the losing end of 5-2 results in the last week. The Avalanche host the Kraken on Tuesday.