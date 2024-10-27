Justus Annunen News: Yields four goals in win

Annunen stopped 26 of 30 shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Annunen gave up all four goals in the third period, though the Avalanche were able to score three times themselves in the final frame to keep the lead. This was Annunen's worst start of the season, but he still came away with a fourth straight win to strengthen his grip on the starting job in goal. He is 4-1-0 with a 2.48 GAA and a .905 save percentage through six appearances. The Avalanche play again Monday versus the Blackhawks, which is likely an opportunity for either Alexandar Georgiev to get his season back on track or for Kaapo Kahkonen to return from a conditioning loan to make his team debut.