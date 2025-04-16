Juuse Saros News: Expected to face Dallas

Saros is expected to start at home against Dallas on Wednesday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Saros will attempt to rebound after allowing six goals on 35 shots in a 7-3 loss to Utah on Monday. He has a 19-31-6 record, 3.02 GAA and .894 save percentage in 57 appearances in 2024-25. Dallas ranks third in goals per game with 3.38, but the Stars might rest players as they prepare for the playoffs.