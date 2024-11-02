Juuse Saros News: Gets back in win column

Saros stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Saros put together a strong effort and got a season-high five goals of support from his Nashville teammates. The 29-year-old had lost his previous two starts, and this victory put him at 3-5-1 on the year. The Finn has a 2.92 GAA and a .900 save percentage over nine outings this season. Saros' slow start is mildly concerning for fantasy managers, but he continues to see a large workload that should give him plenty of chances to get back to his usual high-quality level of performance. The Predators' next game is Monday at home versus the Kings.