Juuse Saros News: In goal Monday
Saros will guard the crease in Monday's road matchup versus the Lightning, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Saros will make his seventh start of the 2024-25 campaign -- he's posted a 2-4-0 record, .908 save percentage and 2.74 GAA across six games. Even with Nashville struggling to open the season, Saros has been able to post respectable numbers. The 29-year-old has also won two consecutive games, allowing just two markers during that span. Tampa Bay is scoring 3.88 goals per game across eight outings.