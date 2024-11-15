Juuse Saros News: On wrong side of shutout

Saros stopped 31 of 32 shots in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Flames. The second goal was an empty-netter.

Saros was sharp, but a goal from Daniil Miromanov at 6:38 of the third period ended up deciding the game. This was Saros' sixth loss in his last eight outings, though he played well. He's now 4-8-2 with a 2.52 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 14 starts this season. The Finn has had some missteps, but he's still suffering from a lack of consistent goal support from his teammates. The Predators continue their road trip Sunday in Vancouver.