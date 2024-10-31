Juuse Saros News: Surrenders five goals in loss

Saros allowed five goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers.

While Connor McDavid (ankle) didn't play, Leon Draisaitl did his usual work against the Predators, potting two goals and adding an assist. Saros was already in trouble after giving up two goals in the first period. The 29-year-old netminder has been more unlucky than bad this season -- this was the second time in eight starts he's allowed more than three goals. He's now 2-5-1 with a 3.04 GAA and an .896 save percentage. The Predators' next game is a home matchup Saturday versus the injury-riddled Avalanche.