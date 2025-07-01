Kaapo Kahkonen News: Links up with new club
Kahkonen signed a one-year, $1.15 million contract with Montreal on Tuesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.
Kahkonen spent parts of 2024-25 with three different minor-league squads, and he also appeared in one regular-season game with the Avalanche, allowing four goals on 20 shots in a loss. The 28-year-old netminder will compete with Jakub Dobes for the No. 2 gig this coming season, but Kahkonen could find himself playing for AHL Laval for much of the campaign if he doesn't impress Montreal's coaching staff during training camp.
