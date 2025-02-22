Fantasy Hockey
Kaedan Korczak headshot

Kaedan Korczak News: Playing time opens up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Korczak logged an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Korczak got the nod to join the lineup over Ben Hutton. There's an opening on the Golden Knights' defense for as long as Shea Theodore (arm) is out -- Theodore is considered week-to-week after getting hurt during his time with Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Korczak has done fine when called upon this season, earning four assists, 15 shots on net, 28 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 19 appearances. Until he shows success over a larger sample, he doesn't need to be rostered in fantasy.

