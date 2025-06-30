Kailer Yamamoto News: Eligible for free agency
Utah didn't issue a qualifying offer to Yamamoto on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent.
Yamamoto notched 20 goals and 56 points in 54 regular-season outings with AHL Tucson last campaign. In 12 NHL appearances with Utah in the 2024-25 regular season, he had two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net, four blocked shots and nine hits. Yamamoto is still negotiating a new deal with the Mammoth ahead of free agency, Craig Morgan of Arizona Insider reports.
Kailer Yamamoto
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now