Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Kailer Yamamoto headshot

Kailer Yamamoto News: Eligible for free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Utah didn't issue a qualifying offer to Yamamoto on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Yamamoto notched 20 goals and 56 points in 54 regular-season outings with AHL Tucson last campaign. In 12 NHL appearances with Utah in the 2024-25 regular season, he had two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net, four blocked shots and nine hits. Yamamoto is still negotiating a new deal with the Mammoth ahead of free agency, Craig Morgan of Arizona Insider reports.

Kailer Yamamoto
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now