Kasperi Kapanen News: Deposits goal Saturday

Kapanen scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Kapanen has scored three times over the last seven games, but his role is continuing to shrink. He's been on the third line lately and doesn't have a path to power-play time. The 28-year-old has five goals, one assist, 31 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-9 rating over 25 appearances between the Oilers and the Blues, and he's been able to at least consistently stick in the lineup since he was plucked off waivers.