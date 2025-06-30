Kasperi Kapanen News: Signs one-year contract

Kapanen signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with Edmonton Monday, per PuckPedia.

Kapanen compiled six goals, 14 points, 66 shots on net and 88 hits across 67 regular-season appearances between Edmonton and St. Louis in 2024-25. He also added three goals and six points in 12 playoff outings with the Oilers. Kapanen should be in the mix for a middle-six role going into the 2025-26 campaign.