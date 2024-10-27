Kevin Bahl News: Nabs assist in loss

Bahl posted an assist, two hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

The helper was Bahl's third of the campaign. The 24-year-old has looked steady on a pairing with Rasmus Andersson for a surprisingly effective Calgary blue line. Bahl has added eight shots on net, 12 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating while averaging 20:50 of ice time per game over eight contests, nearly 3:30 more than he saw per game in 2023-24 with the Devils. Bahl still figures to be more of a shutdown blueliner, though he can help in hits, blocks and PIM even when his offense is quiet.