Kevin Rooney News: Poised to play Thursday

Rooney (concussion) is expected back in the lineup versus Carolina on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rooney missed the Flames' previous five games following a concussion suffered in the season opener against Vancouver on Oct. 9. With the veteran forward retaking his spot on the fourth line, Adam Klapka will find himself back in the press box after during up in the prior two contests. For his part, Rooney has never reached the 15-point threshold in his seven full NHL seasons, so fantasy players shouldn't be baking on him for offensive contributions.