Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Stenlund headshot

Kevin Stenlund News: Finds helper in Monday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Stenlund logged an assist and won 13 of 19 faceoffs in Monday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Stenlund ended a seven-game point drought with the helper. The 28-year-old had a strong December but has otherwise produced offense in line with what's expected of a fourth-liner. His biggest contribution has come at the faceoff dot, where he's won a career-best 59.7 percent of draws, ranking sixth among players with at least 200 faceoffs taken. He's added 12 points, 57 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 31 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 46 outings.

Kevin Stenlund
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now