Kevin Stenlund News: Finds helper in Monday's win

Stenlund logged an assist and won 13 of 19 faceoffs in Monday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Stenlund ended a seven-game point drought with the helper. The 28-year-old had a strong December but has otherwise produced offense in line with what's expected of a fourth-liner. His biggest contribution has come at the faceoff dot, where he's won a career-best 59.7 percent of draws, ranking sixth among players with at least 200 faceoffs taken. He's added 12 points, 57 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 31 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 46 outings.