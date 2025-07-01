Kirill Gerasimyuk News: Signs entry-level contract

Gerasimyuk signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Florida on Tuesday.

Gerasimyuk went 7-8-7 with a 1.75 GAA and a .933 save percentage across 24 regular-season outings for Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk of the VHL last campaign. He also had a 5-1-1 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .924 save percentage in eight regular-season appearances with SKA-Neva St. Petersburg of the VHL in 2024-25. The Panthers selected the 21-year-old netminder in the fifth round (152nd overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He will probably spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.