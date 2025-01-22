Klim Kostin Injury: Still not day-to-day

Kostin (lower body) is working his way back to full fitness but is still not in the day-to-day category. Head coach Ryan Warsofsky told reporters Tuesday, "He's progressing. He's skating again," Warsofsky said. "He's a little ways away here, not really in a day-to-day category," per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Kostin has already missed six games due to his lower-body injury and seems no closer to getting back onto the ice at this point. Even when healthy, the forward has struggled to produce, going pointless over his last 11 outings while contributing just eight shots.