Klim Kostin News: Adds helper Saturday

Kostin notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Kostin doesn't want to go back to the press box -- he has four points, 12 hits and nine PIM during a three-game point streak. The 25-year-old hadn't found any success on offense until this recent stretch. It's been enough to earn him third-line minutes, though the Sharks have a number of depth forwards who can rotate in and out of the lineup. Kostin is at least somewhat proven, having posted double-digit points and triple-digit hits in each of the last two campaigns.