Klim Kostin News: Headed for free agency

Kostin was not given a qualifying offer ahead of Monday's deadline.

Kostin played in 35 games for the Sharks this past season in which he recorded one goal, six assists and 111 hits while averaging 10:41 of ice time. With his departure from the Sharks, the 26-year-old winger will be looking to join his fifth NHL franchise, having previously played with the Blues, Oilers and Red Wings. He could also opt to continue his career overseas.