Kurban Limatov News: Another Russian for Carolina

Limatov was the 67th overall pick by Carolina in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Limatov's stock has steadily risen all season as he played a massive role for Moscow Dynamo's junior team. He had 23 points in 46 games for the club and logged a ton of minutes in all situations. He even got into one game with their KHL team. Limatov is a solid all-around defenseman, possessing at least average skills across the board, in addition to having ideal size at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. The lone concern at this point is that we're yet to see him against quality competition given his limited KHL time and Russia's ongoing ban from international competition. Expect Limatov to spend at least two or three more years overseas before potentially making the jump to North America.