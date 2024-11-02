Fantasy Hockey
Lars Eller headshot

Lars Eller News: Garners helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Eller logged an assist and three hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

Eller snapped a five-game point drought when he set up Blake Lizotte's empty-net tally. The 35-year-old Eller had a four-game point streak prior to his slump, so it appears his offense could be a bit streaky. Since Evgeni Malkin was put on Sidney Crosby's line, Eller has received a boost in ice time as the second-line center. He's up to seven points, 26 shots on net, 16 hits, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating over 13 appearances this season.

