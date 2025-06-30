Leevi Merilainen News: Inks one-year contract

Merilainen signed a one-year, $1.05 million contract with Ottawa on Monday.

Merilainen posted a record of 8-3-1 with three shutouts, a 1.99 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 12 regular-season appearances with Ottawa in 2024-25. With Anton Forsberg poised to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent, Merilainen could begin the 2025-26 campaign as Linus Ullmark's backup.