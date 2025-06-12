Leon Draisaitl News: Clutch in overtime once again

Draisaitl scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Draisaitl's goal came at 11:18 of overtime, which was his record-setting fourth overtime game-winner this postseason. No player had ever scored more than three OT goals in a single playoff run prior to this year. Draisaitl's eight-game point streak ended in Game 3, but he bounced back in a big way and is now at 11 tallies, 21 assists, 54 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-10 rating over 20 playoff outings.