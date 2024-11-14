Fantasy Hockey
Leon Draisaitl News: Dishes pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Draisaitl logged two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Draisaitl earned his third straight multi-point effort. He set up Connor McDavid's 1,000th point, a second-period tally, and then had the secondary helper on Darnell Nurse's game-winning goal in overtime. Draisaitl has six points over his last three contests and is up to 22 points, 44 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 17 appearances this season.

