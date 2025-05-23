Leon Draisaitl News: Logs power-play helper

Draisaitl provided a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Stars in Game 2.

Draisaitl helped out on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' opening tally at 5:51 of the first period. The 29-year-old Draisaitl has five points over his last three games, and two of his four points in the Western Conference Finals have come on the power play. He's up to six goals, 14 helpers, 39 shots on net, 15 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 13 playoff outings.