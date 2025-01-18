Leon Draisaitl News: Scores both goals in loss
Draisaitl scored two goals and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.
Draisaitl got the Oilers on the board with a tight-angle shot on a loose puck and then added a power-play tally, with both goals coming in the second period. The 29-year-old has four goals and six assists during his six-game point streak. He continues to lead the NHL with 33 goals, and he's up to 69 points (18 on the power play), 145 shots on net and a plus-28 rating through 46 appearances. Draisaitl could be leaned on heavily if Connor McDavid faces any supplemental discipline following his match penalty at the end of Saturday's contest.
