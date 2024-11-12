Leon Draisaitl News: Scores twice in overtime win

Draisaitl scored two goals and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Draisaitl opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the second period, and he tallied 1:52 into overtime to seal the win. This was his third multi-goal game of the campaign, and he has five multi-point effort over his last eight contests. Draisaitl is up to 12 tallies, 20 points, 40 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 16 appearances this season, and just four of his points have come on the power play.