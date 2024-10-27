Leon Draisaitl News: Stays hot in win

Draisaitl potted two goals and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win versus Detroit.

Draisaitl scored the winner in overtime, and he added a team-high seven shots, one block and a plus-1 rating in 21:10 of ice time. The star forward extended his point streak to six (five goals, four assists) while having a hand in all three of Edmonton's markers Sunday. Despite being held off the scoresheet in two of his first three outings, Draisaitl has recorded 10 points through nine games while filling his usual top-six role and spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.