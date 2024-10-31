Leon Draisaitl News: Three more points in win

Draisaitl scored two goals on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Draisaitl loves Nashville, but the feeling isn't mutual -- he has racked up 46 points over 28 career contests against the Predators. This was his second three-point effort in the last three games. The 29-year-old will be tasked with carrying the load on offense while Connor McDavid (ankle) misses the next 2-3 weeks. It's a role Draisaitl shouldn't have trouble filling as a five-time 100-point man. This season, he's collected eight goals, five assists, 29 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 11 appearances.