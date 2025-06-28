Liam Pettersson News: Round 2 pick of Bruins

Pettersson was the 61st overall pick by Boston in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Pettersson spent most of the season with Vaxjo's Jr. club in his native Sweden (6 goals, 21 points in 39 games), although he did manage to earn a brief five-game stint in the SHL. Standing 6-foot-2, Pettersson is known for his mobility. He makes a good first pass and rarely gets caught out of position. At just 170 pounds, Pettersson needs to put on plenty of muscle in the coming years, but there's an intriguing long-term skill set here. Expect Pettersson to return to the Vaxjo program for at least the next two seasons.