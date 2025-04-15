Linus Karlsson News: Nets equalizer

Karlsson scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

Karlsson continues to make an impact from the bottom six late in the season. He has two goals and three assists over his last nine outings despite averaging 11:40 of ice time in that span. For the season, the 25-year-old forward is at six points, 28 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-5 rating across 22 appearances.