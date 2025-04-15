Fantasy Hockey
Linus Karlsson headshot

Linus Karlsson News: Nets equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Karlsson scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

Karlsson continues to make an impact from the bottom six late in the season. He has two goals and three assists over his last nine outings despite averaging 11:40 of ice time in that span. For the season, the 25-year-old forward is at six points, 28 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-5 rating across 22 appearances.

Linus Karlsson
Vancouver Canucks
