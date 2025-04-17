Fantasy Hockey
Linus Karlsson headshot

Linus Karlsson News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Karlsson was assigned to AHL Abbotsford on Thursday.

Karlsson joined the Canucks over the final month of the regular season and recorded two goals, three assists, 19 hits, six blocked shots and six PIM while averaging 11:32 of ice time over 14 appearances during his late-season stint. However, Vancouver wrapped up its regular season Wednesday against the Golden Knights, so Karlsson will head back to the minors.

