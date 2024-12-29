Fantasy Hockey
Logan Stanley headshot

Logan Stanley News: Picks up assist in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Stanley logged an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Stanley returned from a two-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old defenseman started on the third pairing but ended the game with 19:14 of ice time, a season-high total. He may push Colin Miller for a second-pairing role while Haydn Fleury (lower body) and Dylan Samberg (foot) are out. Through 23 appearances, Stanley has five points, 13 shots on net, 24 hits, 35 blocked shots, 53 PIM and a plus-5 rating. He had just five points over 44 contests across the previous two seasons combined, so he's having a better 2024-25.

