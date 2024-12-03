Logan Thompson News: First goalie off Tuesday

Thompson was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports, indicating he'll be between the home pipes versus San Jose.

Thompson and Charlie Lindgren continue their every other rotation, which means Lindgren will likely take Friday's clash with Toronto before Thompson is back in goal against Montreal on Saturday. For his part, the 27-year-old Thompson is 3-1-1 with a 2.57 GAA in his last five outings and should continue to split the workload moving forward.