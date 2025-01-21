Logan Thompson News: Holds on for win

Thompson stopped 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Thompson picked up his fifth straight win despite the Oilers getting the better of the Capitals on the shot counter by a 32-14 margin. He also earned an assist on the game-winning goal, and the 27-year-old goalie was able to stay calm after Corey Perry scored the Oilers' second goal following a fan tossing nachos onto the ice. During Thompson's winning streak, he's allowed a total of five goals on 127 shots, and he's gone 10-0-1 over his last 11 outings. Overall, he's now at a 22-2-3 record with a 2.09 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 27 appearances. Thompson has started consecutive games even with Charlie Lindgren back from an upper-body injury, so it's unclear if the Capitals will go back to alternating starts or let Thompson get a bit of a run as the starter.