Logan Thompson News: Not sharp in win

Thompson stopped 16 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Thompson didn't play very well, but the Capitals' offense again picked him up to keep his record unblemished at 4-0-0. He's finished with a save percentage under .850 in two of his four outings, but the Capitals have scored 21 goals in his starts this season. Thompson and Charlie Lindgren have alternated in goal so far, which means Lindgren is projected to face the Canadiens on Thursday and Thompson would be lined up for the first half of a back-to-back Saturday against the Blue Jackets.