Logan Thompson News: Stellar in win

Thompson turned aside 34 of 36 shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Despite being staked to a 5-0 lead after the first period, Thompson had to endure an onslaught of 31 shots from the Blue Jackets in the final 40 minutes. The 27-year-old has a spotless 5-0-0 record in his first five games with the Capitals, but he has been locked into a starting rotation with Charlie Lindgren. Thompson is worth an add in deeper leagues and is one of the better spot starts in any format during Washigton's hot start to 2024-25.