Logan Thompson News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Thompson will be between the pipes for Tuesday's home divisional matchup against the Rangers, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Thompson will draw his first fourth start of the season as he continues to split time with Charlie Lindgren. Thompson is a perfect 3-0-0 to start the season, but he sports an .884 save percentage and a 3.28 GAA. The Capitals have scored at least four goals in each of Thompson's appearances, so the 27-year-old has been buoyed with offensive support despite his shaky play. The Rangers are scoring 4.25 goals per game across eight outings.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
