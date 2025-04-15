Luca Cagnoni News: Pockets power-play assist

Cagnoni notched a power-play assist and four PIM in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Cagnoni will get a second stint at the NHL level late in the season as the Sharks deal with numerous injuries on defense. His helper Monday was his first power-play point in six appearances for the Sharks. He's added seven shots on net, nine blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-4 rating. Cagnoni will likely be in competition for an NHL job in training camp in the fall.