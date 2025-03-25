Luca Pinelli News: Moves from OHL to AHL

The Blue Jackets assigned Pinelli from OHL Ottawa to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.

Pinelli was selected by Columbus in the fourth round (No. 114 overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old center amassed 37 goals and 71 points across 52 OHL appearances in 2024-25. Pinelli is an undersized forward, so he'll have to make a name for himself at the AHL level before he's ready to attempt to make the jump to the NHL.