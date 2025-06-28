Luca Romano News: Nabbed by Isles in Round 3

Romano was the 74th overall pick by the Islanders in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Romano is a very good skater and likely to remain a long-term center, two attributes which make him a worthy selection at this point of the draft. His offensive numbers in the OHL this season (25 goals, 51 points in 67 games) left something to be desired, but as a late June birthday, Romano has a bit of extra runway compared to some other draft-eligible prospects. His playmaking skills in particular aren't great, so the hope for New York is that Romano can eventually round out his game to the point his speed can take over and he can develop into a reliable depth option for the club down the middle.