Luca Romano News: Nabbed in Round 3

Romano was the 74th overall pick by the Islanders in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Romano is a good skater and is likely to remain a long-term center, making him a worthy selection at this point of the draft. His 25-goal, 51-point showing over 67 regular-season games for OHL Kitchener in 2024-25 wasn't overly impressive, but it was an improvement over his 22-point display in 2023-24. Still, as a late June birthday, Romano has a bit of extra runway compared to some other draft-eligible prospects. His playmaking skills need work, but his speed can take over, and he could develop into a reliable depth option for the Islanders down the middle.