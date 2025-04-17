Lucas Carlsson News: Heads to minors

Carlsson cleared waivers and was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Thursday.

The Sharks' campaign is over, so this is an opportunity to extend his year while assisting in the Barracuda's postseason run. Carlsson had a goal, four points, four hits and 14 blocks in 13 appearances with the Sharks in 2024-25. The 27-year-old is finishing up the first season of a two-year, two-way contract.