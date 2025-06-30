Lucas Edmonds News: Doesn't receive qualifying offer

Edmonds didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Rangers on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Edmonds was traded from the Lightning to the Rangers in January, but he didn't make his NHL debut during the 2024-25 season. He was productive over a limited sample with AHL Hartford, logging four goals, two assists and 10 PIM, but he'll part ways with the organization ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.