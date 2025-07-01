Luke Cavallin News: Agrees to entry-level contract

Cavallin signed a one-year, entry-level contract with Boston on Tuesday.

Cavallin spent most of the 2024-25 campaign with ECHL Trois-Rivieres, posting a 19-10-2 record with a 2.13 GAA and a .929 save percentage in 32 regular-season outings. He also went 15-5 with a 1.53 GAA and a .948 save percentage in the playoffs. The 24-year-old netminder will probably start 2025-26 in the minors.