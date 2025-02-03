Luke Evangelista Injury: Not playing Monday

Evangelista is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and won't play Monday versus the Senators.

Evangelista exited Saturday's contest in Pittsburgh and later returned, but he's unable to give it a go Monday. It's a tough break for the right-shot forward, as he recently returned from an eight-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Vinnie Hinostroza will replace Evangelista in the lineup Monday and slot in on the second line alongside Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly. Evangelista will have a few days to recover before Friday's road game against the Blackhawks.