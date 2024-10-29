Luke Kunin News: Posts helper in win

Kunin logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Kunin set up William Eklund's empty-net tally to seal the Sharks' second win in a row. After a slow start to the year, Kunin has a goal and an assist over his last three outings. He's at three points, 17 shots on net, 24 hits, 16 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 11 contests overall. The 26-year-old offers grit and decent defensive play in a middle-six role, though his offense is likely to remain limited.