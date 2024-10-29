Fantasy Hockey
Luke Kunin News: Posts helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Kunin logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Kunin set up William Eklund's empty-net tally to seal the Sharks' second win in a row. After a slow start to the year, Kunin has a goal and an assist over his last three outings. He's at three points, 17 shots on net, 24 hits, 16 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 11 contests overall. The 26-year-old offers grit and decent defensive play in a middle-six role, though his offense is likely to remain limited.

