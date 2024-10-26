Luke Kunin News: Puts away goal

Kunin scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged four hits in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kunin netted his second goal of the season, a third-period tally that had little impact on the result. The 26-year-old forward has yet to record an assist while adding 13 shots on net, 11 PIM, 20 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over nine contests. Kunin plays in a bottom-six role, and while he can supply some toughness, his offense is unlikely to be consistent on a weak team.