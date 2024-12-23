Luke Kunin News: Reaches 10-goal mark

Kunin scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Kunin has scored in back-to-back games and has four points over his last three contests. The 27-year-old's goal came late in the third period -- too late to change the result. The center has been excellent as a depth forward this year with 10 goals, six assists, 52 shots on net, 94 hits, 46 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 37 appearances. He's on pace to top the 30-point mark for the first time since 2019-20.